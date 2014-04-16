Home Nation

Needled by Priyanka, Varun Gives her a Piece of his Mind

Days after Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka suggested that her cousin and BJP MP Varun Gandhi should be defeated as he has gone astray, it was the turn of the latter to ask his elder sister not to cross the Laxman Rekha.

Published: 16th April 2014 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2014 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Days after Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka suggested that her cousin and BJP MP Varun Gandhi should be defeated as he has gone astray, it was the turn of the latter to ask his elder sister not to cross the Laxman Rekha.

Reacting to Priyanka’s barbs, Varun issued a statement on Tuesday saying that his “decency and large-heartedness” should not be construed as weakness. His statement coincided with his filing of nomination papers from Sultanpur.

Without naming anyone, the single page statement read, “In the past decade, whether it has been a member of my family or a senior leader of any political party, I have never crossed the Laxman Rekha of decency in my speeches.

“There has been talk of my path. I have always considered the nation’s path as more important than my own. In my lifetime, if I am able to constructively contribute towards nation-building, I would consider my life meaningful,” the BJP MP said not leaving much doubt on who his target was. Varun, some feel, was forced to respond after Priyanka let go of familial courtesy to call for his defeat.

Things also came to a pass with Rahul contesting from Amethi. To field Varun in the only remaining Gandhi stronghold in UP, the Amethi-Rae Bareli belt, was a BJP masterstroke. Initially Varun, who too is tapping into the Gandhi legacy as everything from hospitals to polytechnics in Sultanpur are named after his father Sanjay Gandhi, made favourable noises about his estranged older cousin Rahul’s work in Amethi. A bit of back scratching from either side followed.

For Priyanka, who has to look after her  brother’s constituency next door, this Rahul-Varun ‘bonhomie’, blurring political lines through TV cameras, obviously proved to be counter-productive in a tough election season. She fired the first salvo against Varun about him going ‘astray’ last week, followed by “this is no family picnic but an ideological war” barb on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp