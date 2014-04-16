Needled by Priyanka, Varun Gives her a Piece of his Mind

Express News Service By

Days after Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka suggested that her cousin and BJP MP Varun Gandhi should be defeated as he has gone astray, it was the turn of the latter to ask his elder sister not to cross the Laxman Rekha.

Reacting to Priyanka’s barbs, Varun issued a statement on Tuesday saying that his “decency and large-heartedness” should not be construed as weakness. His statement coincided with his filing of nomination papers from Sultanpur.

Without naming anyone, the single page statement read, “In the past decade, whether it has been a member of my family or a senior leader of any political party, I have never crossed the Laxman Rekha of decency in my speeches.

“There has been talk of my path. I have always considered the nation’s path as more important than my own. In my lifetime, if I am able to constructively contribute towards nation-building, I would consider my life meaningful,” the BJP MP said not leaving much doubt on who his target was. Varun, some feel, was forced to respond after Priyanka let go of familial courtesy to call for his defeat.

Things also came to a pass with Rahul contesting from Amethi. To field Varun in the only remaining Gandhi stronghold in UP, the Amethi-Rae Bareli belt, was a BJP masterstroke. Initially Varun, who too is tapping into the Gandhi legacy as everything from hospitals to polytechnics in Sultanpur are named after his father Sanjay Gandhi, made favourable noises about his estranged older cousin Rahul’s work in Amethi. A bit of back scratching from either side followed.

For Priyanka, who has to look after her brother’s constituency next door, this Rahul-Varun ‘bonhomie’, blurring political lines through TV cameras, obviously proved to be counter-productive in a tough election season. She fired the first salvo against Varun about him going ‘astray’ last week, followed by “this is no family picnic but an ideological war” barb on Tuesday.