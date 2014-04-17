The Supreme Court held that a woman employee of the Central Government could get uninterrupted leave for two years for childcare, which also includes needs like examination and sickness.

A Bench of Justice S J Mukhopadhaya and Justice V Gopala Gowda set aside an order of the Calcutta HC which had held that the Central Civil Services (leave) rules did not permit uninterrupted CCL (childcare leave) for 730 days.

“On perusal of circulars and Rule 43-C , it is apparent that a woman government employee having minor children can avail CCL for a maximum period of 730 days i.e. during the entire service period for taking care of upto two children,” it said in the order passed on Tuesday.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by one Kakali Ghosh, in which she challenged the government’s decision not to grant her leave of 730 days for helping her son prepare for examinations.

She had first approached the Central Administrative Tribunal, Calcutta, for getting leave. The tribunal had ordered in her favour but the High Court reversed the order after which she moved the apex court.