A complaint has been lodged against AAP candidate Kumar Vishwas and hundred others for staging a dharna inside a police station, police sources said here today.

The AAP leader and others sat in the premises to press for an FIR against Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and some Congress workers, alleging that they were conspiring to kill him.

The FIR was lodged yesterday at Gauriganj police station against Vishwas and others by the administration under section 188 of the CrPC (for violating the prohibitory orders), 353 of the IPC (disturbance in official duty) and violation of the model code of conduct.

The AAP candidate earlier moved an application at Gauriganj police station to lodge a complaint against Priyanka, Rahul, his representative Chandrakant Dubey, Vinod Mishra and other Congress workers alleging that they were conspiring to kill him. He sat on the dharna with fellow AAP leaders Shazia Ilmi and Saurabh Bhardwaj and other workers.

An FIR was later lodged against Mishra following complaint of Vishwas, who is contesting against Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.