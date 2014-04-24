The central government told the Supreme Court Thursday that no steps were being taken for appointing the anti-corruption Lokpal ombudsman and its members.



Solicitor General Mohan Parasaran told an apex court bench of Justice R.M. Lodha and Justice M.Y. Eqbal that "nothing has happened and the meeting (of the search committee) is not happening as the government has to reconstitute the committee".



The solicitor general's response came on an application by NGO Common Cause urging the court to direct the government to keep on hold any step towards the appointment of the Lokpal and its members.



The NGO moved an application in the apex court April 17 seeking direction to the centre not to proceed with the selection process for appointing the Lokpal.



The NGO also referred to the communication sent by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh April 11 asking the members of the committee to be available April 24-28, so that a meeting could be held to appoint the chairperson and other members.



The NGO has also moved a petition in the court challenging validity of the selection process of chairperson and members of the Lokpal.



The Supreme Court had March 31 issued notice to the centre on the NGO's plea.