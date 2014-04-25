All Roads Lead to Varanasi as Narendra Modi Files Papers

Siddhant Mishra By

If the size and strength of the crowd that turned up to see BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi in Varanasi when he led his carcade to the district collectorate to submit his nomination papers on Thursday is anything to go by, there should be no confusion about the outcome of the upcoming election.

When Modi led the long caravan of his supporters who swarmed the holy city, his opponents were left flabbergasted. Along with Modi, his deputy Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Laxmikant Bajpai were also perched on his “rath” which crawled through the main parts of the city, passing by the prestigious Banaras Hindu University(BHU).

For a few seconds, Modi was showered with flower petals by his supporters so much that he had to request them to stop doing so. He then assured them that he would uphold and strengthen the cultural unity and diversity of the nation by following the “Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb”. Modi said he was enthralled by the historic reception he had received and that he had come to Varanasi on the call of the Ganga, which he said he was committed to making polution-free. He also raised the issues of the weavers, mostly Muslims, and said he would work for their socio-economic welfare.

And the BJP claimed that the “Modi wave” had now turned into a tsunami and that all political parties stood decimated, saying the saffron party would win more than 300 seats.

Party president Rajnath Singh said the BJP party would win more than 60 seats in the state.

In order to extend a historic welcome to Modi, a majority of the shops downed shutters. Before filing his nomination, Modi touched the feet of his proposers – musician Channulal Mishra and Madan Mohan Malaviya’s grandson Girdhar Malaviya.