The BJP,which has been riding the crest of a success wave in Madhya Pradesh as evidenced by its thumping win in the Assembly polls, as well as the main Opposition Congress are hopeful of increasing their tally in the state in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

And the expectations regarding an improved showing this time round are running sky-high in the rival camps on the basis of the post-poll assessment and analysis by their respective election managers and party strategists.

While the BJP is expecting to win 24 seats, the Congress is confident of winning at least 15 out of the 29 LokSabha seats in the state. In the last elections, the BJP had secured 16 seats against the Congress’12.

Ever since the final phase of the elections in the state drew to a close on April 24, election strategists on both the sides, had been working on narrowing down the probable number of seats that they were going to win. “The post-election analysis is based on multiple factors like voting percentage in the constituency, feedback received from the booth workers, participation of specific caste in a particular area, interaction with the voters etc.

On the basis of our assessment, we have done exceeding well in 15 seats,” a senior Congress leader, who expected a Congress win in at least 10 seats in the run-up to the polls, said.

The Congress poll managers feel that they have given a tough fight in seats like Gwalior, where state BJP president Narendra Singh Tomar is seeking the mandate. The party is also expecting a win in Bhind, where the BJP has fielded retired IAS officer and turncoat Bhagirath Prasad. The BJP leaders,though, said that apart from five seats, the Congress would be routed in the remaining constituencies.