NEW DELHI: A day after a clash between UPSC aspirants and police personnel, security was today tightened in Nehru Vihar and Gandhi Vihar areas of North Delhi, Delhi Police said.

A total of 18 persons were arrested for rioting, but they were later given bail by the court, police said. Meanwhile, some UPSC aspirants have claimed that some of the protesters had been missing after the clash yesterday night.

Last night, a candle-march carried out by scores of UPSC aspirants demanding scraping of Civil Services Aptitude Test had turned violent when they clashed with police personnel in Nehru Vihar. The protesters had damaged two buses and a police post.

Around half a dozen police personnel were injured when protesters resorted to stone-pelting.