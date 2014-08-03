CHANDIGARH: Senior Punjab Congress leader and former CWC member Jagmeet Brar was issued a show-cause notice on Saturday following his statement that party president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi should take a two-year break from politics.

State Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa issued the notice to Brar, who has been given time till Tuesday to reply to the notice.

Brar had made the controversial statement in Delhi on Friday.

Bajwa said the notice had been issued following a directive in this regard from AICC general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs, Shakeel Ahmed.

The PPCC chief asserted he had gone through Brar’s statement criticising the party leadership and said that he could have raised his views at a party forum instead of airing them through the media.

Bajwa also pointed out that the statement was irresponsible and highly undesirable at a time when the party was seriously discussing the causes and remedies of the setback suffered by it in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Moreover, the party was facing two crucial byelections in Punjab. Such statements coming from senior leaders like Brar had the potential of damaging the prospects of the Congress candidates, he added.

Brar, a former MP whose remarks created a flutter in state Congress circles, had also said that all the AICC general secretaries should have resigned in the wake of the Lok Sabha rout and that the mantle should now fall on a new set of leaders.

Incidentally, Brar is the first Congress leader to have openly called for a change of guard in the grand old party.

“It’s a collective responsibility. I am not saying put the blame on Sonia and Rahul only. Everybody has to take the responsibility. They are also responsible. What I am saying is that if a person has remained party president for so many years, there is no harm if he or she takes a cool off period for two years. I am also saying that the Congress president has contributed her best. But if she leaves the post for two years as a cool off period, she will be more acceptable later on,” he had said.