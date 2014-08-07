NEW DELHI: Sticking to its agenda of reforming the economy, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a long-delayed piece of economic reform in the sensitive defence sector, raising the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit from 26 to 49 per cent and opening up 100 per cent FDI in Railways for certain segments such as high-speed trains.

The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi hiked the ceiling for FDI in defence to 49 per cent but with the rider that control in joint ventures for manufacturing of defence equipment will remain in Indian hands. The move is aimed at boosting the domestic industry, which imports up to 70 per cent of its military hardware.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had argued that India is importing a major portion of equipment from foreign sources and the 49 per cent approach is in national interest.

The decisions come a week after the Cabinet hiked the FDI limit in the insurance sector to 49 per cent.

In the Railways sector, the Cabinet approved 100 per cent FDI in certain areas such as high-speed train systems, suburban corridors and dedicated freight line projects implemented under the PPP mode.

However, FDI will not be allowed in train operations and safety. With the FDI nod, the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor is expected to get a push. The construction of an exclusive rail corridor for freight movement is also likely to get a boost.

While presenting the maiden budget of the NDA government in July, Jaitley, who also holds the finance portfolio, had said that India’s domestic manufacturing capabilities are still at a nascent stage and there is need to expand the domestic industrial base in the sector. “We are buying a substantial part of our defence requirement directly from foreign players. Companies controlled by foreign governments and foreign private parties are supplying our defence requirements at a considerable outflow of foreign exchange,” Jaitley had added.

The proposal had been pending for several years as it was first mooted by the Commerce Ministry during the previous UPA government. However, then Defence Minister A K Antony had blocked it, citing national security concerns.

FDI in Railways will also help mop up resources in the sector which is facing a cash crunch of around `29,000 crore. In the government’s maiden rail budget, Railway Minister D V Sadananda Gowda had said that the government was planning to open up the cash-starved railways to FDI. (With agency inputs)