CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man, who had returned from an African country, is under observation at a government hospital here for "screening and observation" for Ebola virus, hospital authorities said.

The man from Theni district in the state had arrived from Guinea late last night and referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital for "screening and observation", Dr Raghunandan of the hospital told reporters.

Without divulging details about the man, the doctor said the man was, however, healthy and such a screening and observation was being done in lines with Central government directive that persons from West African countries affected by Ebola outbreak and entering the country be screened for the deadly virus.

All relevant tests will be conducted, Raghunandan said, adding, there was no cause for concern.

