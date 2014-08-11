Home Nation

RPI-A Demands Bharat Ratna for Jyotiba Phule

Published: 11th August 2014 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2014 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amidst heightened speculations over nominations for Bharat Ratna, NDA ally in Maharashtra Republican Party of India (RPI-A) today demanded that social reformer Jyotiba Phule be conferred the country's highest civilian award.

The RPI-A, raking up the issue of prolonged absence of MPs from the Rajya Sabha, including by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actress Rekha, demanded that Rekha's membership be cancelled and party leader Rakhi Sawant be given membership.

RPI chief Ramdas Athawale and Rakhi Sawant told reporters here that Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, also known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, was a revolutionary leader and worked not only for Maharashtra but for the whole country.

"On August 15, people from various fields are being given Bharat Ratna. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule was a revolutionary leader...he is an idol for the whole country. He has not only worked in Maharashtra but all through the country.

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar had considered him as his guru... If Subhash Chandra Bose, Madan Mohan Malviya and even Atal Bihari Vajpayee are being given Bharat Ratna, I think there should also be a thought of giving Bharat Ratna to Mahatma Phule," Athawale said, adding that he would write to Prime Minister

Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh regarding this and meet them as well.

Rakhi said she had come to Delhi with many expectations from both Modi and Rajnath.

"I will meet everybody and put in our demands in front of them. We want to take RPI(A) forward. I worship Babasaheb Ambedkar. Whatever promises Narendra Modi has done for our Dalit brothers, I hope he fulfils them.

"I have come to Delhi to fulfil my dream. My dream is that Athawaleji become a minister and one day he becomes Prime Minister. If a tea-seller (Modi) can become Prime Minister, why not Athawale as he works so much for poor people. Like he (Modi) said good days are coming (Ache din ane wale hai-BJP poll slogan), we are waiting for that," she said.

Athawale, however, said that although he does not want to become Prime Minister, he hoped that "Narendra Modi will think about me whenever he decides to go ahead with expansion of his cabinet".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp