Home Nation

HC to Hear Raj Thackeray's Plea for Quashing Case Next Week

Published: 12th August 2014 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2014 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court will hear on August 21 a petition filed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray seeking to quash a case against him in a trial court wherein he is facing the charge of overstaying in the Kalyan-Dombivali municipal corporation area ahead of civic election held on October 31, 2010.    

A bench of Justices V M Kanade and P D Kode observed that this matter should be heard at length and accordingly adjourned the hearing till August 21.        

According to Thackeray's lawyer Sayaji Nangre, the Maharashtra Election Commission had issued a notice in October 2010 under the Representation of People's Act thereby restricting the stay of political leaders in the area of municipal elections 48 hours prior to the polls.          

The MNS Chief had gone for electioneering to the Kalyan-Dombivali municipal corporation area where polls were slated to he held on October 31, 2010.         The Deputy Commissioner of Police had also served him a notice under section 149 of Cr.Pc informing him that he was a political leader and after October 29 could not stay in that area. However, Thackeray stayed there until October 30 afternoon and left thereafter.          

Police filed chargesheet in a Kalyan court charging the MNS chief with committing an offence for overstaying in the area during the civic elections, following which he moved the high court challenging the proceedings in the trial court.            

Thackeray's lawyer pleaded that only a notice had been served on his client by the authorities. "In order to constitute an offence, an order should have been issued and a mere notice would not suffice," he argued.         

"Staying in the area 48 hours prior to the elections by itself was not an offence. It can be disobedience of the notice but that does not constitute an offence unless there is a riot or break down of law and order situation," pleaded Nangre.          

Arguments by petitioner would continue on August 21. The State has not yet argued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp