NEW DELHI: As many as 12 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Bihar and four in Uttar Pradesh for rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of the two states.

In Bihar, Army troops were in place to offer help to the local administrations in their rescue and relief works, a Home Ministry official said tonight.

Three helicopters were also kept on standby to help rescue the marooned people in Bihar, where nine districts have been hit by flood.

In Uttar Pradesh, two helicopters were placed at the disposal of the state government.

Rising water levels in the rivers of Uttar Pradesh has wreaked havoc in different parts of the state even as the Centre issued an "unprecedented flood situation" warning for the Rapti, which is flowing above the danger mark.

The Home Ministry official clarified that 26 people have so far lost their lives in the current floods in Bihar and UP and not 300 as reported in a section of media.

