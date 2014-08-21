KANPUR: Indian Medical Association's (IMA) refresher course will be inaugurated by Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan here on August 24.



The minister will inaugurate the refresher course at Lajpat bhavan in Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College (GSVM), of which he is an alumnus.



"When we invited him here, he readily agreed and requested that his classmates attend the function," Kanpur IMA President Aarti Lalchandani, who was also Vardhan's classmate, said.



Harsh Vardhan had enrolled for the MBBS programme at GSVM in 1974 and went on to get an MS degree in ENT in 1983, she said.



In order to improve medical facilities in UP, doctors will come up with suggestions for the betterment of healthcare and improvement of medical education in the state, said Lalchandani, who is also the Head of Medicine Department in GSVM.



This is for the first time that Vardhan will visit his alma mater after being appointed as the Union Health Minister.