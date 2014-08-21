MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has suspended a special judge of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) court here for misbehaving with a woman staffer. The complainant had alleged one month ago that M T Gaikwad stared at her quite often in an offensive manner and passed objectionable comments. She first reported the matter to the Sessions Court registrar who in turn asked her to lodge a formal complaint.

Special judge S D Tulankar, who presides over the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSOA) court, conducted a preliminary inquiry into the complaint and submitted a report to the High Court last week. The allegations made by the complainant were reportedly corroborated by other employees. She was moved to another court before the inquiry against Gaikwad was initiated.

Registrar General Shalini Phansalkar Joshi confirmed that Gaikwad was suspended on August 14. “We took immediate action and suspended the concerned judge after a preliminary inquiry,” Joshi told reporters. As per procedure, a departmental inquiry by a senior judge will be conducted against Gaikwad. If found guilty, he will be removed from the post. Gaikwad, who was a civil judge in Parbhani in Marathwada region, was transferred to Mumbai five months ago.