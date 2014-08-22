KOLKATA: Probing the multi-crore rupee Saradha scam, the CBI has now summoned former IPS officer Rajat Majumdar for questioning. He will be appearing before the agency Saturday, an official said.



"He has been asked to appear for questioning Saturday in connection with the scam," a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation said Friday.



The agency Aug 14 has searched the residence of Majumdar, a former security advisor to the Saradha group.



The former Indian Police Service officer also served as a poll observer for the Trinamool Congress in Birbhum for panchayat polls in 2013.



The former director general of the armed police was accused to be involved in the scam by suspended Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Kunal Ghosh who is now behind bars for his alleged complicity in the scandal.



The CBI has already secured the custody of scam kingpin Sudipta Sen and East Bengal Football Club official Debabrata Sarkar.



Accused by Sen of extorting crore of rupees from him, Sarkar was arrested by the CBI Wednesday.