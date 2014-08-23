BHOPAL: Bihar Cooperative Minister Jai Kumar Singh’s son has suffered brain haemorrhage and is battling for life in Apollo Hospital in Delhi after being allegedly ragged by senior students of his school. Adarsh Kumar Singh, 14, is a Class VIII student of elite Scindia school in Gwalior.

Singh on Friday alleged that his son, who had been a hosteller, suffered brain damage after some senior students tried to strangle him on Wednesday. Speaking to Express over phone from Delhi, Singh said that his son was rushed to Apollo early on Thursday.

“When he was brought to Delhi by the school administration, he was very critical. The doctors here have told me that he has suffered brain damage because of oxygen supply not reaching his brain. I know my son very well and he could not have attempted suicide,” he said.

“According to doctors, there were some injury marks on his neck. He is a victim of ragging and it is clear that someone tried to strangle him,” Singh alleged. He said that the circumstances in which his son was found lying on the floor in the hostel room, with a ceiling fan lying on the floor and a bedsheet spread on the floor, indicated foul play.

Singh, who represents Rohtas constituency in Bihar Assembly, said his son was still in a critical condition.

Adarsh had secured admission to Scindia School three years ago.