JANGIPUR: Amid repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today said there has been a series of "provocations" by Pakistani Army and the country's armed forces are "responding adequately".

"I have said yesterday and repeating it today that there has been a series of provocations from the Pakistani Army in the last few fays," he told reporters on the sidelines of inauguration of Murshidabad campus of Management Development Institute (MDI).

He said the country's armed forces on the LoC and BSF on the international border are "fully protecting both our territory and people". "Whatever response is required are being adequately made by them," the defence minister said.

Pakistani troops shelled and fired upon 25 Border Out Posts (BoPs) and 19 villages along the International Border in Jammu sector throughout the night, prompting the BSF to retaliate.

Yesterday, Pakistani troops had indulged in heavy unprovoked shelling and firing on 22 border outposts and 13 villages, killing two civilians and injuring six others, including a BSF jawan along the international border in Jammu sector.

