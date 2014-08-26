MUMBAI: BJP would have fetched a thumping 314 seats on its own, 32 seats more than the number it won in the last General elections, if the polls were held at present, Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu said here today.

"A latest opinion survey indicated that 57 per cent people voted Narendra Modi as the best Prime Minister. As per the survey, if elections were held now, BJP would have won 314 seats on its own, 32 seats more than the present number," a BJP statement quoted Naidu.

The Union Parliamentary Affairs minister was speaking at a meeting of state BJP media cell here this afternoon.

"Lok Sabha elections in 2014 is a landmark in the history of BJP and the country. It is because BJP got an absolute majority on its own in the Lok Sabha since its formation in 1980 and the country for the first time, gave an absolute majority to a non-Congress government," he said.

Naidu said the recently concluded Parliament session was a successful and constructive session with 104 per cent utilisation of time, 12 bills being passed, including, historic Judicial Appointment Commission Bill unanimously, and all other issues relating to public importance were discussed in depth.

He said that the BJP-led government in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have, over a period of about 15 years, consistently provided effective, pro-development and pro-people governance which helped the party to form government at the Centre.

"Within a short period of about three months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left a mark of his own by making it clear that governance should be taken seriously. Punctuality is being enforced in Delhi as it is important for timely delivery of entitlements of people," Naidu said.