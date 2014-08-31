Moderate Quake in Kashmir Valley, No Damage Reported
By PTI | Published: 31st August 2014 10:27 PM |
Last Updated: 31st August 2014 10:27 PM |
SRINAGAR: A moderate intensity earthquake today shook Kashmir Valley but there was no report of any damage due to the tremor.
A tremor of 5.5 magnitude was felt in Kashmir but there were no report of any damage, an official said here.
The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindukush region in Afghanistan.
Some people rushed out of their homes in panic, a police official said.