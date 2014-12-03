NEW DELHI: Continuing with its effort to bring out the contribution of the non-Congress personalities to the fore, the government has decided to designate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday, on December 25, as national ‘Good Governance Day’ to be celebrated every year.

PM Narendra Modi asked the party MPs to propagate good policies among the people, and even carry out a cleanliness drive in their respective constituency on the day. He too will travel to Varanasi to carry out Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. Speaking at the Parliamentary Party’s meeting, Modi said not just the MPs but even the government officials would participate in the Good Governance Day. He said Vajpayee was know for good governance, so the party MPs should take forward the mission.

The BJP MPs will be divided into three groups based on number of terms they have been elected to Lok Sabha. These MPs will then meet specially appointed committee of senior ministers to give their suggestions on issues of good governance to be highlighted, and how to go about propagating government work.