NEW DELHI: The NDA Government on Wednesday continued to find itself pushed to a corner by a united Opposition over the hate speech by Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, as both the Houses of Parliament witnessed a major uproar for the second consecutive day.

The angry Opposition in the Lok Sabha demanded her removal saying the “apology is not enough”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the Lok Sabha when Leader of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue as soon as House convened in the morning. Kharge said the minister had admitted the mistake and now the Prime Minister must remove her.

The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were also affected as the Upper House witnessed more than five adjournments without transacting any business. The TMC was initially reluctant but soon joined the Congress MPs in the Well of the House and proved to be most vocal. Amid the din, Question Hour in the Lower House continued.

MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Rajiv Pratap Rudy indicated that such a protest even after the minister’s apology appears to be politically motivated.

The Opposition tried to draw the Prime Minister’s attention by using slogans like “Acche Din Kaha gaye?” and “Swachh Bharat Kidhar hai?” as MPs from Treasury Benches and ministers carried out business of oral answers in the Lok Sabha.

As soon as the Prime Minister left the House after Question Hour, Opposition members staged a walkout in protest.

Similarly, the Rajya Sabha witnessed disruption of proceedings immediately after the obituary references and Opposition members did not allow even Ministers to lay papers on the table.

Demanding the PM to come the House and explain, Opposition members wanted the House to pass a condemnation resolution.

The House was finally adjourned for the day during the post-lunch session without transacting any business.