213 Candidates in Fray for Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri Seats in Phase 5

By PTI

JAMMU: As many as 213 candidates are in fray for 20 seats in Jammu, Rajouri and Kathua districts where polling in fifth phase is scheduled to be held on December 20.               

On the last date of withdrawal of nominations, 12 candidates withdrew their papers leaving 213 candidates in fray for 20 seats in Jammu, Rajouri and Kathua districts where polling in fifth phase is scheduled to be held on December 20, 2014, an official spokesman said.               

Bani Assembly constituency of Kathua district has 11 candidates, while Basohli 12, Kathua 15, Billawar and Hiranagar 8 each.                

In Jammu district, as many as 11 candidates are in fray in Nagrota Assembly constituency, 11 in Gandhi Nagar, 9 in Jammu East, 15 in Jammu West, 10 in Bishnah, 11 in R S Pura (SC), 12 in Suchetgarh, 11 in Raipur Domana (SC), 8 in Akhnoor and 10 in Chhamb (SC).               

In Rajouri district, 11 candidates are in fray in Nowshera Assembly constituency, 11 in Darhal, 13 in Rajouri and 7 in Kalakote.  

