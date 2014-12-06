NEW DELHI: With a united Opposition standing its ground on Friday demanding the ouster of Union Minister Sadhvi Nirajan Jyoti over her controversial remarks, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were disrupted for the fourth successive day.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for four times and finally for the day without transacting any business. Concerned with the stalemate in the House, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien directed leaders of the Opposition parties and the government to sit together and thrash out a solution at least by Monday. Kurien said, “Leaders of the Opposition parties and the government should sit together and work out a solution by Monday. The Chair cannot take a decision.”

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a statement and also appealed to the Opposition to let the House function, the plea went unheeded.

“There is an impasse between the government and the Opposition and as long as this issue is not resolved, we will not allow the House to run,” Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma said. He also accused the government of forcing a stalemate in the House.

While pressing for a resolution condemning Jyoti’s remarks, Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi said, “The expression of the Prime Minister’s speech is almost identical to the resolution we are making. What is the problem of the government?” Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the issue should be closed as the Prime Minister himself had “strongly disapproved” of the remarks. CPM leader Sitaram Yechury suggested that there could be a vote on what the Prime Minister said in the House to break the impasse.