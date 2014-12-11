NEW DELHI: Following public outcry over the rape of a 27-year-old MNC executive here, the city police have decided to initiate an order making it mandatory for all taxi operators to verify their drivers’ antecedents.

“We are going to bring a prohibitory order which makes it imperative for taxi operators to get their drivers’ antecedents verified by the police. If they do not, then we will register a case against the driver and impound the vehicle,” a senior police officer said.

“We will also take action against the owner of the cab and the company if they flout the new rules, which will soon come into effect,” the officer said.

The officer pointed out that failure to adhere to rules would result in the cancellation of taxi operators’ licences.

When asked why taxis registered under Uber were still operating in Delhi, Transport Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Gangar said they were working on modalities to ban the cab service and were hopeful of nixing all operations by Thursday.

“First of all, it is not a Delhi-based company and it operates from Gurgaon in Haryana. We need some time to work on modalities to ban the company. We have impounded 12 taxis,” Gangar said.

But the company by Wednesday evening stopped its operations in Delhi and its application says: No cars available.