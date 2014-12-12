Home Nation

Saradha Scam: Bengal Minister Mitra Arrives in CBI Office

Published: 12th December 2014 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2014 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Transport Minister Madan Mitra Friday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the multi-crore rupee Saradha scam.

Mitra, who was summoned by the CBI for the second time, reached the CGO Complex here at 11 a.m., officials said.

The CBI had summoned Mitra Nov 18 for the first time but he could not appear on health ground.

After undergoing treatment at a private hospital initially, on Nov 20 Mitra was admitted to the state-run S.S.K.M. Hospital from where he was discharged Nov 26.

Denying any involvement in the scam, Mitra after getting discharged from the hospital, had asserted he would cooperate with the CBI whenever it called him for questioning.

The legislator from the Kamarhati assembly constituency had appeared as a guest in several Saradha programmes where he had praised group promoter and scam kingpin Sudipta Sen for generating employment.

The CBI had earlier grilled Mitra's former confidential assistant Bapi Karim.

Mitra is the second state minister to be grilled by the CBI, earlier Textile Minister Shyamapada Mukherjee was questioned.

A few Trinamool leaders including Rajya Sabha members Kunal Ghosh and Srinjoy Bose are behind the bars in connection with the scam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp