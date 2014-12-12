Saradha Scam: Bengal Minister Mitra Arrives in CBI Office

IANS By

KOLKATA: West Bengal Transport Minister Madan Mitra Friday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the multi-crore rupee Saradha scam.



Mitra, who was summoned by the CBI for the second time, reached the CGO Complex here at 11 a.m., officials said.



The CBI had summoned Mitra Nov 18 for the first time but he could not appear on health ground.



After undergoing treatment at a private hospital initially, on Nov 20 Mitra was admitted to the state-run S.S.K.M. Hospital from where he was discharged Nov 26.



Denying any involvement in the scam, Mitra after getting discharged from the hospital, had asserted he would cooperate with the CBI whenever it called him for questioning.



The legislator from the Kamarhati assembly constituency had appeared as a guest in several Saradha programmes where he had praised group promoter and scam kingpin Sudipta Sen for generating employment.



The CBI had earlier grilled Mitra's former confidential assistant Bapi Karim.



Mitra is the second state minister to be grilled by the CBI, earlier Textile Minister Shyamapada Mukherjee was questioned.



A few Trinamool leaders including Rajya Sabha members Kunal Ghosh and Srinjoy Bose are behind the bars in connection with the scam.