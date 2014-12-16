NEW DELHI: President Pranab Mukherjee today described the killing of school children and teachers by terrorists in a school at Peshawar in Pakistan as a "manifestation of the extreme evil" and said the world must unite and redouble efforts to root out terrorism from society.

Expressing deep anguish, the President, who is under treatment at the Army hospital here, said such heinous acts are against all tenets of humanity.

"They are nothing but a manifestation of the extreme evil that terrorists are capable of. The world community must unite and redouble efforts to root out terrors from every country and society," he said in his message.

The President conveyed his condolences to the grieving families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured, an official statement said.

Tehrek-e-Taliban Pakistan terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.