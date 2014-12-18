PANAJI: Goa Governor Mridula Sinha today raised concern over an "unfortunate trend of increasing crimes against women and girl children" in the state, which she said is also affecting image of the country besides threatening the "social and cultural fabric" of society.

"I have observed an unfortunate trend of increasing crimes against women and girl children in the state. This undesirable trend badly affects the image of the state and the country," Sinha has said in her message to the citizens on the eve of Goa's Liberation Day.

"Our law enforcement agencies should take serious note of this. The people should also make their contribution to address this serious problem which is threatening our social and cultural fabric," she added.

Sinha, also a renowned writer, had taken the charge as Governor one and half months back. "As Goa passes through a silent and positive revolution on the socio-economic front, let us also make serious efforts to protect and preserve the rich family, social and cultural values that we have inherited in our country for time immemorial," she said.

The Governor further said that another problem which Goa is facing today is the lack of cleanliness at various places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nominated Sinha as one of the nine personalities to pursue the clean India mission.

"I have nominated nine personalities for this purpose, out of which four are from Goa itself. I have also constituted a 12-member committee to chalk out a programme in this regard," she added.

"I have been meeting and interacting with different sections of the Goan society in order to achieve the objectives," the Governor added.

Sinha also appealed to fellow citizens to extend their contribution to this important mission, "in order to make our state the cleanest place in the country, which will bring credit to one and all."

Goa is currently ruled by BJP under Laxmikant Parsekar who recently replaced Manohar Parrikar as chief minister of the state.