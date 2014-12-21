NEW DELHI: After the Supreme Court refused the pleas of the two Italian marines, accused of killing two Indian fishermen off Kerala in 2012, Italian Ambassador Daniele Mancini left for home on Saturday after being recalled for ‘consultations’.

The decision to recall the envoy was taken by Rome after the apex court expressed its displeasure at the petition to extend the recuperation leave of marine Massimilano Latorre and allow fellow marine Salvatore Girone to go home for Christmas holidays. In extremely strong words, the SC pointed out that the trial could not resume until the marines were physically present here, which led the petition to be withdrawn.

On September 12, the court had allowed Lattore to travel to his country for medical treatment for four months after the government said it had no objection to the plea.

Thereafter, on September 16, senior counsels Soli Sorabjee and K T S Tulsi, appearing for the marines, said even the Centre has no objection to extension of stay of Latorre on health grounds.

However, after the Supreme Court indicated that the petition was obstructing the trial, the petition was withdrawn.

Following the development, the Italian Foreign Minister had expressed his annoyance and recalled Rome’s envoy in New Delhi for consultations.

Last week, the Centre while answering a question in Parliament said it had received a proposal for a settlement.

Unlike previous incidences, when it had said the case was sub judice, the written reply said New Delhi was considering Rome’s proposal, without giving any other details.