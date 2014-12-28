SRINAGAR: With all eggs in its basket, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, which emerged as single largest party with 28 seats in 87-member J&K Assembly, seems to be looking for best deal and is in no hurry to enter into alliance with any of the two national parties – BJP, Congress – or regional party – NC.

The results in Jammu and Kashmir threw up a hung Assembly with PDP emerging as the single-largest party with 28 seats and BJP close second with 25 seats, all from Jammu region. NC and Congress won 15 and 12 seats respectively while the smaller parties and independent candidates won seven seats.

PDP has the luxury of having three options available for government formation in the State. Other parties including BJP have not got such options.

Option 1

The party can ally with BJP, which emerged as second largest party in J&K Assembly with 25 seats, and easily form a government.

But the two parties have varied ideologies besides differences on key issues.

PDP, being basically Valley based party, favours strengthening of Article 370, repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the State and discussion on its self-rule proposals on softening borders and dual (India, Pakistan) currency in the State. The party is also not in favour of granting citizenship rights to 1947 West Pakistan refugees settled in the State.

BJP, on the other hand, has a known stand on Article 370 and favours its abrogation. Besides, the party also is not in favour of lifting AFSPA from the State, even from peaceful areas, and wants citizenship rights to 1947 West Pakistan refugees, who can vote in parliament election but not in J&K Assembly elections.

The saffron party has for the first time in J&K history crossed 11 figure mark in Assembly and won 25 seats. Although the party has won all seats from Jammu region, it is still a big mandate and party leaders feels it has given them opportunity to play key role in formation of government and having BJP CM in the State for the first time.

“PDP, however, cannot afford to give CM’s post even for rotation basis to BJP. If PDP gives CM’s post to BJP, then the party is bound to lose its grip in Valley, where from it got 25 out of its 28 seats,” political observers said.

Senior PDP leader and MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig held talks with BJP’s vice president and general secretary Ram Madhav in Srinagar on Thursday.

“The talks between the two parties are going on but there has been no forward movement as both parties are sticking to their known agendas and stands on key issues, including Article 370 and AFSPA,” sources said.

They said unless the meeting ground is found, the chances of breakthrough on talks between two parties are remote.

There are divergent views within PDP on forming coalition government with saffron party with one section opposition it while others support it saying “State is totally dependent on central government funds and if it angers Modi-government by not aligning with the party, the state government will face shortage of funds due to non cooperation from central government”.

Option 2

The second available option for PDP is to align with Congress and five independents to form non-BJP government.

Congress has already offered unconditional support to PDP in forming non-BJP government in the State.

PDP has 28 MLAs and Congress 12 seats in the 87-memberAssembly. The parties, who had formed coalition government in 2002, fall short of 4 members to reach magical figure of 44. However, they can cobble up the coalition by seeking support of five independents.

Of the five independents, three are from Valley – Hakeem Yaseen (MLA Khan Sahib), Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (CPIM State Secretary and MLA Kulgam) and Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid (MLA Langate).

The three have already made it known that they will support any non-BJP government in the State. They have offered their support in forming secular government in the State.

With these three independents, the numbers of PDP+Congress goes upto 43 mark and falls short of just a single seat.

Two other independents are MLA Zanskar Syed Muhammad Baqir Rizvi and MLA Udhampur Pawan Gupta. The outgoing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also working president of National Conference, had claimed that both Rizvi and Gupta were backing by his party and will stand by NC.

However, both Rizvi Gupta told Express that will back PDP-led regime. They have thrown weight totally behind PDP.

With five independent candidates in their kitty, the PDP can form a non-BJP government in alliance with Congress and CM for six year’s tenure can also be from the party.

The party has not ruled out this option and its chief spokesman Nayeem Akhtar told Express that all options are being discussed and analysed.

Option 3

PDP can join hands with its arch rival and enemy No 1 National Conference, which has 15 seats in the Assembly.

If the two regional parties join hands, they will fall short of one member and that can be managed with the support of five independent candidates.

However, PDP is not seriously looking into this option saying “we cannot align with NC, which is responsible for all ill in the State”.

PDP chief spokesman Nayeem Akhtar said party is in driver’s seat as it has got many option.

“We are considering every option and analyzing each option carefully and in detail”.

However, Akhtar said it is a complex issue. “In other states of the country parties would cobble up government with their ideological enemies but J&K can’t sustain such selfish politics.”

“People need government and PDP needs ability to deliver on the developmental front. We need resources for carrying forward development of the State,” he said.

“We don’t want to take decision in hurry,” said Akhtar adding party is looking for best option, which can prove beneficial for the state and party too won’t have to compromise much on its agenda.