NEW DELHI: As suspense over government formation in Jammu and Kashmir continues, BJP today said it would form its government as people have given them the mandate of the largest share of votes and it was in talks with other parties, keeping all its options open.

Sources said the party is confident and is keen to be in government to usher in development and providing the people of the state an opportunity for growth. Its senior leaders are in talks with both PDP and NC, besides smaller parties and independents, for support in forming a government in the state.

"We want to give a credible and stable government in Jammu and Kashmir as per the mandate given by the people and will fulfil the aspirations of people.

"We will try and form a BJP government as people have given the largest number of votes to us. We are in talks with other parties and things will be clear in the next few days.

All our options are open," senior state BJP leader Nirmal Singh told PTI.

Singh, who has been elected as an MLA from Billawar assembly constituency and was the state's election campaign committee chairman, claimed BJP will provide a transparent and corruption-free government in the state that will focus on ensuring speedy development and provide employment opportunities to youth in the state.

Talking of largescale migration of youth from J&K, the BJP leader said "best of brains from J&K opted out from the state as there were hardly any employment opportunities. Now things will change, BJP government will generate enough employment so that youth of the state will get ample job opportunities in J&K and they will live happily with their families."

PDP has emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats in the 87-member Assembly followed closely by BJP with 25 seats while NC bagged 15 and Congress won 12. Smaller parties and independents got seven seats.

No political party has been able to yet muster the support of 44 MLAs required to form the government in the state.

Congress, NC and several independents have offered support to PDP for government formation.