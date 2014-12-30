CHENNAI: After MDMK, DMK today criticised Hindi cinema superstar Salman Khan for allegedly campaigning in support of Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapakasa, saying it was not just the issue of Tamils in that country, but also that of the Indian fishermen.

Party spokesperson TKS Elangovan said Indian fishermen were attacked by Sri Lankan Navy.

"And at this stage Salman Khan going to Sri Lanka to campaign for Rajapaksa means he is not bothered about the Indian fishermen. This is highly condemnable," he said.

MDMK founder Vaiko had criticised Khan for campaigning for Rajapaksa, who is testing his fortunes in next month's Presidential elections in Sri Lanka, eying a third term.

Rajapaksa is under fire from political parties in Tamil Nadu as he was at the helm of affairs in 2009 when civilian casualties in the Tamil-dominated areas in Sri Lanka's northeast reportedly peaked during the last leg of the war between Lankan army and LTTE.