A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five youths at Mawana area here, following which police today arrested three of the accused.

The girl, a Class 10th student, was abducted by five youths on Wednesday when she went to a neighbourhood market, police said.

The accused took her to a forest area at Inchauli where they tied her to a tube-well and gave her sedatives, they said, adding, they then raped her one by one after she fell unconscious.

The victim was held captive till Friday by the accused who later left her in an unconscious state near her house.

She narrated the incident to her family who then lodged a police complaint against Amjad and four other unidentified persons, police said.

According to the complaint, Amjad used to pass lewd comments against the victim before the incident.

The girl's medical reports have confirmed rape.

Police have arrested three of the accused and search is on for the rest, they said.