Opposition BJP legislators Tuesday wore aprons bearing caricatures of currency notes falling from trees to the house to protest a remark made by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.



About a dozen legislators wore the aprons to protest a remark that Virbhadra Singh purportedly made about a senior BJP leader.



After disrupting question hour, the agitated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators staged a walk-out. They also raised some slogans in the house to which the Chief Minister later objected.



Taking cognizance of Virbhadra Singh's objections, Speaker B.B.L. Butail ordered the remarks to be expunged.



The media too was directed not to report on the expunged slogans.



The BJP's protest was against certain remarks made by the Chief Minister against a senior state leader and the legislators after the first day of the budget session Monday.



Condemning the walkout, the speaker said the BJP's action was against the rules.



"The action was objectionable as under parliamentary rules a member can't exhibit placards and banners. What was the need to waste the time (of the house)," he said.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said it was unfortunate that the opposition disrupted the proceedings on the second day too.



"They also disrupted the governor's address yesterday (Monday). This house is known in the country for maintaining decorum. This is a bad practice and unfortunate," he said.



He requested the speaker to ask the BJP leaders to behave properly in the house or face strict action.



The Chief Minister said everybody has the right to raise issues in the house but as per norms.



"The governor invited the legislators to the dinner (Monday) but they (the BJP) boycotted. This proves they are frustrated and trying to get political mileage," Virbhadra Singh said.



On allegations of corruption, the Chief Minister clarified that he himself is "facing a number of probes. The CBI is already investigating into the issues and the income tax officials are also looking into returns".



He said he has already filed a criminal defamation suit against Dhumal's sons - MP Anurag Thakur and Arun Dhumal - and Arun Jaitley, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.