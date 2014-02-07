The Lok Sabha was Friday adjourned for the day over the creation of Telangana state and the plight of Tamil fishermen.

When the house reconvened after being adjourned till noon, members from Andhra Pradesh, who are against the separation, continued with their sloganeering and disrupted the proceedings.

AIADMK members too created a ruckus over the issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The house was then adjourned for the day.