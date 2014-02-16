The political affairs committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a meeting here Sunday morning to discuss its preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.



The nine members of the committee along with Sanjay Singh, Yogendra Yadav and Ashutosh attended the meeting at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned Friday as the Delhi chief minister after a 49-day stint.



Senior party leader Yogendra Yadav told media persons Saturday that they would also discuss the names of possible candidates for the upcoming polls.



The AAP Saturday announced a nationwide anti-corruption "jhadu chalao yatra" across 24 states, beginning from Haryana's Rohtak district Feb 23.