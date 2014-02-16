Days ahead of the 2014 elections, BJP Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi’s ‘Gujarat development model’ has been drafted into a book.

Titled Modinomics - Inclusive Economics and Inclusive Governance the book praises Modi’s style of functioning saying it has helped transform Gujarat, thus serving as an example not just to the country, but to the entire world.

Written by entrepreneur turned author Sameer Kochhar, the book goes on to list the Gujarat Government’s initiatives in ensuring growth, building infrastructure, revival of agriculture, development of human capital, growth at the grassroots, and sustainable development. Modi who was supposed to release the book in Delhi cancelled his programme at the last moment. It was released by Leader of the Opposition Arun Jaitley in the presence of Assocham chairman and Yes Bank managing director Rana Kapoor, former bureaucrat Sudha Pillai and economist Surjit Bhalla.

Explaining the Modinomics, the books says, “ModiNomics eschews ‘isms’. Modi feels that neither Soviet style socialist path nor free-market western capitalist economy is the answer for India. He is of the view that the country must craft a unique blend of its own socio-economics policies that would leverage national unique strengths and catapult it to centre state of global economy.”

“Swadeshi and globalist, pragmatist and ideologue, entrepreneurial and bureaucratic, big thinking and paying attention to detail, Gujarati to the core and believer in India first -- all these and more define sometimes paradoxical Narendra Modi who rules over Gujarat today and hopes to lead India tomorrow with his unique brand of inclusive economics and inclusive governance, which is the essence of Modinomics,” the book adds.

Kochhar says he has been following the reforms in the country and already has written books on Planning Commission Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and his next would be on Nandan Nilekani. Modi is a Karmayogi (implementer) this sets him apart from the rest. “I have been going to Gujarat for the past 10 years, but met Modi only twice. I am not affiliated to any party, so I have recorded all reformers,” he told Express.

Book says Modi’s rise has coincided with the UPA II Government’s downslide since the economic slowdown... He captured the political and economic mind space left vacant by the UPA.

Saying two things have contributed to success of Gujarat model, books says, “One is personal vision and ambition that Modi had for the state and second the ability to delegate to best of the bureaucracy, even as he had hawk eye on administration.”

Book identify that Modi’s ability to communicate has been his mantra. Whether it is through personal oratory, advertising, books, social media, subtle messaging, Modi has been the medium.

He is the most followed leader on social media and his website is interactive, all these have been crucial elements in Modinomics, and a key factor in its success. Elsewhere in the book, Kochhar says of Modi: “His packaging blinds you; it is only later that one discovers the content”.