Home Nation

Ganguly Case: Cabinet to consider Prez Ref

The Cabinet is likely to consider the Presidential Reference against former Supreme Court judge A K Ganguly for his removal from the post of the chairperson of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission, on Thursday.

Published: 01st January 2014 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2014 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

The Cabinet is likely to consider the Presidential Reference against former Supreme Court judge A K Ganguly for his removal from the post of the chairperson of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission, on Thursday.

As per government sources, the Cabinet note is ready and is expected to be taken up on Thursday. According to the procedure, once the cabinet approves the proposal, a formal advice will be sent to President Pranab Mukherjee to remove Ganguly.

The Cabinet note is backed by the legal opinion received by Attorney General G E Vahanavati favouring action against Ganguly.

After the note is cleared, the President will make a reference to Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam. The CJI will then investigate the case and recommend as per the procedures set out in the Protection of Human Rights Act. However, amidst all these controversies, Justice Ganguly has refused to resign despite demands from the political class, lawyers’ bodies and social organisations.  The Home Ministry has moved a Cabinet note to make a Presidential Reference to the Supreme Court in the Justice A K Ganguly sexual misconduct case, setting into motion the process to remove him from the post.

The action against Justice Ganguly was followed by a letter from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had demanded action against Ganguly in the backdrop of allegations of sexual misconduct against him, as well as for him going on foreign trips and taking arbitration assignments without approval.

The allegation of a lawyer that Ganguly sexually harassed her while she interned with him last year had already been assessed by a panel of SC judges that found merit in the complaint but did not take any action.

Justice Ganguly had in his 8-page long letter to the CJI said: “First of all, I wish to make it clear that I never harassed nor did I make any unwelcome advances to any female intern. ”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp