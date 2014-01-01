Two Bombs Explode in Manipur on New Year morning

PTI By

Two improvised explosive devices (IED) exploded in the New Year morning at Shingjamei area in Imphal West district of Manipur but no casualty was reported, the police said.

The remote-controlled devices went off at Shingjamei Sapam Leakai area near here at around 5.30 AM.

A team of police and central para military forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation after blocking all exit points, the sources said.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility.

Various social organisations had appealed to militants not to plant or explode bombs at crowded area.