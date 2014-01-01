Home Nation

Virbhadra Rubbishes Graft Charges, BJP Complains to EC

Published: 01st January 2014 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2014 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

Facing allegations of corruption, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today made it clear to Congress that there is no truth in the charges even as BJP mounted pressure by moving the Election Commission seeking action against him and his wife for "hiding facts" about their income to the poll body.

Rushing to the capital, Singh presented his version of the issue to Congress General Secretary Ambika Soni, who is in-charge of the state after BJP alleged that he had taken a "bribe" from a private power company to grant extension to its project.          

The Chief Minister, however, could not meet party chief Sonia Gandhi as also Rahul Gandhi, who was not in Delhi.      

Singh had flown to the national capital yesterday to explain his position to the party high command.

During the meeting with Soni, he is understood to have stated that it was a malicious campaign by the BJP.   

The charges against him have come at a time when Congress is seeking to take a high moral ground on the issue of corruption.      

On its part, BJP stepped up its attack on Singh on the issue and demanded his resignation.  It accused Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh, an MP,  of "hiding facts about their incomes in affidavits filed during polls".            

Party MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Anurag Thakur met Chief Election Commissioner V S Sampath and handed over a memorandum demanding action against Singh and his wife.  

"Virbhadra Singh should resign immediately. Let Congress decide on any other candidate for chief ministership. This is the fifth corruption charge against Singh.         

"This is also a test for Congress to act against him to prove if it is really serious on the issue of corruption.

This will also prove the leadership of Rahul Gandhi whether he means what he has been saying on corruption or is it only double-speak," Thakur said.      

Pratibha Singh, who is the Congress MP from Mandi and also facing corruption allegations, met a number of senior party leaders at the AICC headquarters here on Tuesday to explain her position on the issue.

 

Also read:

Virbhadra Meets Ambika Soni 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp