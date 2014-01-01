Virbhadra Rubbishes Graft Charges, BJP Complains to EC

PTI By

Facing allegations of corruption, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today made it clear to Congress that there is no truth in the charges even as BJP mounted pressure by moving the Election Commission seeking action against him and his wife for "hiding facts" about their income to the poll body.

Rushing to the capital, Singh presented his version of the issue to Congress General Secretary Ambika Soni, who is in-charge of the state after BJP alleged that he had taken a "bribe" from a private power company to grant extension to its project.

The Chief Minister, however, could not meet party chief Sonia Gandhi as also Rahul Gandhi, who was not in Delhi.

Singh had flown to the national capital yesterday to explain his position to the party high command.

During the meeting with Soni, he is understood to have stated that it was a malicious campaign by the BJP.

The charges against him have come at a time when Congress is seeking to take a high moral ground on the issue of corruption.

On its part, BJP stepped up its attack on Singh on the issue and demanded his resignation. It accused Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh, an MP, of "hiding facts about their incomes in affidavits filed during polls".

Party MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Anurag Thakur met Chief Election Commissioner V S Sampath and handed over a memorandum demanding action against Singh and his wife.

"Virbhadra Singh should resign immediately. Let Congress decide on any other candidate for chief ministership. This is the fifth corruption charge against Singh.

"This is also a test for Congress to act against him to prove if it is really serious on the issue of corruption.

This will also prove the leadership of Rahul Gandhi whether he means what he has been saying on corruption or is it only double-speak," Thakur said.

Pratibha Singh, who is the Congress MP from Mandi and also facing corruption allegations, met a number of senior party leaders at the AICC headquarters here on Tuesday to explain her position on the issue.

