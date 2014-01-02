Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar continues to be poorer than his 17 ministerial colleagues as well as his son Nishant, according to the assets and liabilities declared by the CM and his ministers.

Even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejariwal is richer than Nitish Kumar, according to the AAP leader’s declaration of assets before the Election Commission. Kejriwal’s declared asset is over Rs. 2 crore which includes both movable and immovable assets, including those owned by his wife. Kejriwal’s wife Sunita has bank deposit worth Rs. 16,85,000, including jewellery worth Rs. 9 lakh and Rs. 10,000 cash.

As per the affidavit, Nitish Kumar has Rs.17,909 cash in hand, an increase by only Rs. 3,400 from 2012, while his moveable assets stand at Rs. 6.88 lakh, almost similar to what was in the last couple of years.

However, the valuation of property of his son Nishant has increased substantially--from Rs. 47 lakh to Rs. 1.15 crore in the last one year.

And his son’s movable assets have also increased from Rs. 77 lakh in 2012 to Rs. 81.68 lakh in 2013. Nishant has also a farmland in Kalyanbigha.

And, interestingly, the current valuation of immovable property of Nitish remained the same since 2011 (Rs. 40 lakhs only) whereas his son’s Immovable property increased almost three times--from Rs.42.69 lakhs in 2011 to Rs. 1.15 crore in 2013. Nitish also has a flat in Dwarka, New Delhi.

According to the assets and liabilities declared by Nitish and his ministers on December 2013, Education Minister Prashant Kumar Shahi is the richest among ministers with movable and immovable property worth Rs. 5.72 crore. This is an increase by Rs. 1.08 crore from the declaration made by him on December 31, 2012. His wife Shyama owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs. 1.15 crore.

Information and Public Relations Minister Brishen Patel, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh and Rural Development Minister Nitish Mishra have movable and immovable assets between Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 3 crore.

Ministers having assets less than Rs. 1 crore are Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ramai Ram, Rural Works Department Minister Bhim singh, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Social Welfare Minister Parveen Amanullah and Food Minister Shyam Rajak.

Among ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi is the poorest. While the ministers have already filed their affidavits regarding their assets, IAS officers will make their declaration before January 31.

On June 16 last year, the Bihar Chief Minister had sacked 11 ministers, all of them from the BJP, ending the JD(U)’s alliance with the saffron party.

The assets details were uploaded on the cabinet secretariat department’s website on Tuesday.