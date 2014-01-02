July 19, 2010

Six youths attacked an Indian student Bharat Thapar, 24, in South Oakleigh, resulting in serious facial injuries after he got involved in a brawl trying to save a compatriot from being beaten up, the latest in a series of assaults on the community in Australia.

July 5, 2010

Hervir Singh, an Indian student was attacked by a group of teenage boys who tried to snatch his money while he was walking home from his part-time job. Singh, a hospitality student, was attacked late at night in Ringwood area.

Jan 26, 2010

Two Indian students were allegedly assaulted by a group of thugs in central Melbourne. The accused had allegedly made comments to the duo before one of the students was pushed to the ground and kicked. The 18-year-old Indian man suffered a wound on his left ear from what appeared to be an edged weapon, police said, adding the 22-year-old student was also punched to the ground and suffered minor abrasions to the forearm.

Jan 3, 2010

Nitin Garg, a 21-year-old Indian student, who migrated from Punjab, was fatally stabbed in the abdomen by assailants in Cruickshank Park in Melbourne’s Yarraville while on his way to work.

Dec 9, 2009

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed in the chest by unidentified assailants here on Wednesday. The student, who was also a cabbie, was attacked and left to bleed on a Brunswick West street.

Nov 8, 2009

Sai Ratan Tiwari, a 22-year-old student pursuing Bachelors of Information Systems, was punched on his face by a group of Australians. Ratan Tiwari, who hails from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, was on his way to a temple along with a friend on Sunday when two Australians stopped him and attacked him.

Nov 3, 2009

A 36-year-old Amrit Goyal, an engineering student, was racially abused by a group of Australians, including a woman, who also punched him in his left eye. Goyal pursuing automotive engineering from the Australian Industrial system Institute was attacked outside his house when a group of two men and a woman hurled racial abuses at him and also physically assaulted him.

June 28, 2009

Two men, reported to be Indians, were allegedly struck with a beer bottle by two juveniles in Sydney. The attack took place after the men got into an argument that escalated into a fight, New South Wales police said. The victims, both aged 20, were taken to hospital where they were treated for bruising and minor lacerations before being discharged.

June 22, 2009

A 24 year- old Indian Mir Khazim Ali Khan was attacked by a group of teenage thugs near is residence as he was coming out of a hair saloon. He resisted when the youngsters tried to snatch his wallet. The assailants struck him on his face with a knuckle duster. Ali suffered deep cuts on his eyes and was also left with a fractured nose.

A resident of Mir Chowk in the Old City of Hyderabad, he is studying a diploma course in catering and hospitality management at Victoria Institute of Technology in Melbourne.

June 11, 2009

A 22-year-old Indian allegedly assaulted by a teenager in Adelaide after making "rude" comments about his turban. Police said the Indian student suffered a broken nose and sore jaw in the incident in Adelaide's busy market area of Rundle Mall

June 7, 2009

A 23-year-old Indian student was beaten up for the second time in a fortnight by a group of youths in Melbourne, the 11th person from the community to be assaulted within a space of a month in Australia.

May 31, 2009

A drunken man in Melbourne reportedly bashed an Indian taxi driver from Hyderabad.

May 27, 2009

A 21-year-old was slashed with a box-cutter by a group of men on a college campus in Melbourne.

May 25, 2009

Indian student Baljinder Singh was robbed and stabbed in Melbourne.

May 24, 2009

Sravan Kumar Theerthala, a 25-year-old Indian student was brutally assaulted in Melbourne along with three other students.

May 9, 2009

Sourabh Sharma, 21, was beaten up by a group of young men as he travelled on a train.