Irked over being held up in traffic by Army Chief's security, Union Minister Jairam Ramesh today criticised the "ridiculous" VIP security system in the country, which according to him is "state within a state within a state" where there is no accountability.

The furious Rural Development Minister said he would write to Defence Minister A K Antony, who doesn't keep a security ring around him, about the military police taking over Delhi police's duty and clearing the routes for service chiefs when they move around the national capital.

Ramesh, who never uses a red beacon on his vehicle, said his car was blocked near Army Chief's residence this afternoon by military police when he was going to Teen Murti to attend a meeting.

"It is ridiculous....Mr Antony does not do this. There is no security to Antony at all. And they (Military) have their own policemen to regulate traffic. That is wrong. Delhi Police should regulate traffic....I am going to write about this to Antony," the Minister said.

Ramesh said once he was blocked by military security in the city when he was walking to his home after work.

"It was done for the smooth passage of the Army chief's convoy," said the Minister who takes a 40-minute walk to his official residence in Lodhi Garden without security after work at the Rural Development Ministry office at Krishi Bhavan here.

"Once I was caught up in traffic because of Army Chief. Once my traffic was held up because of the Naval chief. Once I was held up because of Air Force chief. Once I was held up because of Chief Justice of India," Ramesh said, criticising the VIP security system.

Ramesh also criticised the way the traffic is being blocked for clearing the routes for convoy of the President and the Prime Minister.

"Traffic should not be held for anybody. I feel even the traffic hold up for Prime Minister, and the President are far too long. I think the number of cars that accompany Prime Minister and President can easily be reduced by half. VIP security is state within a state within a state. No questions are asked. No accountability," the Minister said.