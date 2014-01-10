Devyani's Father Says She is Vindicated

AP By

The father of an Indian diplomat whose arrest and strip search in New York City caused an international furor says his daughter has been vindicated.

Devyani Khobragade was heading home to India on Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Manhattan and then ordered to leave the country. She was accused of underpaying her housekeeper in New York and then lying about it on a visa form.

Khobragade was allowed to leave after the U.S. agreed to India's request to give her broader diplomatic immunity.

Her arrest last month sparked outrage in India after revelations that she was strip-searched. Her father said in a televised news conference Friday that his daughter was leaving the U.S. with full immunity and had been vindicated.