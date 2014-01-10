Home Nation

Devyani's Father Says She is Vindicated

Published: 10th January 2014 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2014 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

By AP

The father of an Indian diplomat whose arrest and strip search in New York City caused an international furor says his daughter has been vindicated.

Devyani Khobragade was heading home to India on Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Manhattan and then ordered to leave the country. She was accused of underpaying her housekeeper in New York and then lying about it on a visa form.

Khobragade was allowed to leave after the U.S. agreed to India's request to give her broader diplomatic immunity.

Her arrest last month sparked outrage in India after revelations that she was strip-searched. Her father said in a televised news conference Friday that his daughter was leaving the U.S. with full immunity and had been vindicated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp