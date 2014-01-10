Don't Eat Onions, Apex Court Tells Petitioner
By IANS | Published: 10th January 2014 12:55 PM |
Last Updated: 10th January 2014 12:55 PM | A+A A- |
The Supreme Court Friday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the government to regulate the prices of Onions and other vegetables.
Stop eating onions, prices will come down, said the apex court bench headed by Justice B.S. Chauhan.
The court told the PIL petitioner that it should not be burdened with such public interest suits.