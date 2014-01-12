PM Urges Young Indians to Be Inspired by Vivekananda

IANS By

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Sunday urged every young Indian, irrespective of faith and religion, to be inspired by Swami Vivekananda.



"I urge every young Indian, irrespective of faith and religion, to be inspired by such a man as they build their own future," said the Prime Minister Office on his Twitter page on the closing ceremony of Vivekananda's 150th birth anniversary celebrations here.



Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Defence Minister A.K. Antony also paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda - a philosopher and a religious scholar.



"Let us, in all humility, imbibe these lessons from Swami Vivekananda... learn to be tolerant of one another, have respect for all religions," the tweet added.



"India's true liberation would come when every Indian feels liberated from the scourge of poverty, ignorance and disease. India, this great motherland of ours, has much to learn from the world around us and, equally, much to teach the world," the prime minister said.