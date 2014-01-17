BJP to Discuss Problems Facing India During Meeting

Express News Service By

The BJP during its three-day national meet will discuss the economic and political problems before the country and also present possible solutions for these problems.

The two resolutions - political and the economic - will be presented by leaders of Opposition in Parliament Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

Both the leaders would articulate the party’s view on issues ranging from corruption, governance deficit to the poor economic situation and the possible way out of it.

The resolutions will first be discussed during the national executive meeting on Friday, and will further be adopted through the larger gathering during the two-day national council meet on Saturday and Sunday.

The two resolutions will be a crucial declaration of the party’s position ahead of the polls.

‘Party leaders discussed the resolutions, and other activities of state units,” BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said after the meeting of the party’s national office bearers here.

“BJP chief Rajnath Singh said that we should be focusing on our mission to achieve 272 plus seats. The Congress which was trounced in four elections has already given up on the contest, and was now merely indulging in conspiracies and gimmickry like attempting to corner the Gujarat Chief Minister and prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, making false propaganda, and even using other political parties for it,” Trivedi added referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party president’s speech at the Thursday meeting.

To boost the ongoing funds collection drive, Rajnath asked the party’s elected representatives from Sarpanch to Member of Parliament to donate one-month salary to the Modi4Pm fund. There are close to 1.3 lakh elected representatives owing allegiance to the BJP.

The BJP’s crucial strategic sessions are likely to debate the possible challenges from other regional parties and new entrant, Aam Aadmi Party, during the coming 2014 Lok Sabha elections.