Home Nation

BJP to Discuss Problems Facing India During Meeting

The BJP during its three-day national meet will discuss the economic and political problems before the country and also present possible solutions for these problems.

Published: 17th January 2014 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2014 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

The BJP during its three-day national meet will discuss the economic and political problems before the country and also present possible solutions for these problems.

The two resolutions - political and the economic - will be presented by leaders of Opposition in Parliament Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

Both the leaders would articulate the party’s view on issues ranging from corruption, governance deficit to the poor economic situation and the possible way out of it. 

The resolutions will first be discussed during the national executive meeting on Friday, and will further be adopted through the larger gathering during the two-day national council meet on Saturday and Sunday.

The two resolutions will be a crucial declaration of the party’s position ahead of the polls.

‘Party leaders discussed the resolutions, and other activities of state units,” BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said after the meeting of the party’s national office bearers here.

“BJP chief Rajnath Singh said that we should be focusing on our mission to achieve 272 plus seats. The Congress which was trounced in four elections has already given up on the contest, and was now merely indulging in conspiracies and gimmickry like attempting to corner the Gujarat Chief Minister and prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, making false propaganda, and even using other political parties for it,” Trivedi added referring to  the Bharatiya Janata Party president’s speech at the Thursday meeting.

To boost the ongoing funds collection drive, Rajnath asked the party’s elected representatives from Sarpanch to Member of Parliament to donate one-month salary to the Modi4Pm fund. There are close to 1.3 lakh elected representatives owing allegiance to the BJP.

The BJP’s crucial strategic sessions are likely to debate the possible challenges from other regional parties and new entrant, Aam Aadmi Party, during the coming 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp