A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at Badlapur in the district over a period of last one month, police said today.

The accused, identified as Sonu Khan, 23, a resident of Nirmaladevi Gate in Kalwa, was today arrested from his residence in this case, they said.

"The accused used to threaten the girl and ask her to accompany him to Badlapur. He would threaten to defame her, if she failed to follow what he said," Kalwa police station API M M Bhosale told PTI.

The accused repeatedly raped the girl between December 18 and January 17, police said. However, the victim finally told about her ordeal to her family members yesterday, following which her father registered a complaint with the police and the accused was immediately arrested.

Khan has been booked under sections 363 (kidnap) and 376 (rape) of the IPC as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Further investigation into the case is on.