A gun fight started Monday in south Kashmir's Kulgam district between guerrillas and security forces, police said.



A senior police officer told IANS that security forces surrounded a house in Shampora village near Qazigund town of south Kashmir Kulgam district, 70 km from here, Monday morning after receiving specific information about some guerrillas hiding there.



"When the cordon around the house was tightened, the militants in hiding began to fire at security forces, and the encounter is still going on," the officer said around 12 noon.



Senior police, paramilitary and counter-insurgency Rashtriya Rifles (RR) officers have rushed to the spot to supervise the operation and to ensure that no damage is caused to civilian life and property in the area.