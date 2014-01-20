Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde Monday said Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung has ordered a judicial probe into the allegations of inaction against five Delhi Police officers by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to end his street protest in keeping with the dignity of his office.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Investigation Agency Day function here, Shinde rejected Kejriwal's demand for bringing Delhi Police under the AAP government.

"The LG has taken big steps in the form of a judicial inquiry. The responsibility will be fixed," Shinde said.

Kejriwal, his cabinet colleagues and a large number of supporters Monday staged a sit in not far from parliament after police prevented them from reaching Shinde's office.

The AAP has accused the police officers of not taking action against a family accused of burning their daughter-in-law, not acting against an alleged sex-and-drug racket, and over the rape of a Danish woman near the New Delhi railway station.

On Kejriwal's Protest

The Home Minister said Arvind Kejriwal should have faith in the judicial inquiry. "He should keep faith keeping in view the dignity of his post. Cooperation is a must," he said.

Shinde said orders banning the assembly of four or more people were in force around the home ministry and other central government offices due to the impending Republic Day.

On Kejriwal's Demand for Control Over Police

On Kejriwal's demand that Delhi Police should come under the Delhi government, Shinde said Delhi was the national capital and had a system under which the police reported to the central government. He said a similar example was followed in Washington. "This is the capital... It cannot be done."

